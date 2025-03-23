SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 72.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSEARCA:XAR opened at $164.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.88. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1-year low of $131.78 and a 1-year high of $181.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

