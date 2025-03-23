SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.15% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF worth $4,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EDIV opened at $36.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $32.37 and a 12-month high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $599.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.07.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

