StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Athersys Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $833,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.90. Athersys has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $1.99.
Athersys Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Athersys
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.