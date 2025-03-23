Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 61,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

