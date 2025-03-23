Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 16.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 61,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
