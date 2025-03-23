Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Down 16.7% – Time to Sell?

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 17,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 61,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Stria Lithium Trading Down 16.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.40.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

