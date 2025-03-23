Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,800 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Envista were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVST. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Envista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,979,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Envista by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $10,808,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envista during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Envista by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Envista from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Envista from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Envista in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.18.

Envista Stock Performance

NYSE:NVST opened at $16.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Envista had a negative net margin of 44.56% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

(Free Report)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

Further Reading

