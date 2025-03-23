Swiss National Bank Boosts Stock Position in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 458,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ADMA Biologics were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,970,000 after buying an additional 4,945,063 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $107,606,000 after acquiring an additional 137,989 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,300,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,858,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,841,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $19.80 on Friday. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

