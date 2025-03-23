Swiss National Bank Buys 21,400 Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311,200 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Archrock were worth $7,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Archrock by 5,621.6% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Archrock during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archrock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $26.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.31. Archrock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

Archrock Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

