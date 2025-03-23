Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 192.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 245.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Verra Mobility during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter.

VRRM stock opened at $21.07 on Friday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $31.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

