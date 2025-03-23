Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $932,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $767,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,136,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBIO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

BridgeBio Pharma Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $34.77 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 326,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total transaction of $11,864,362.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,371,515 shares in the company, valued at $194,932,279.35. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 68,000 shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.29, for a total value of $2,467,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,402,477.82. This represents a 42.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,579,739 shares of company stock valued at $323,171,901 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.66% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

