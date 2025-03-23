Swiss National Bank Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 1,618.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Power Integrations by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $54.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.91. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.04 and a 12-month high of $79.13.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.12). Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 4.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 147.37%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,093.60. This represents a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 12,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $758,424.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,384,121.28. The trade was a 2.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,105. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

