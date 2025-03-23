Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.18% of Cinemark worth $6,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNK. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 4th quarter worth $13,704,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cinemark by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 278.7% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,985,000.

CNK stock opened at $26.14 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

In other Cinemark news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $246,213.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,178. The trade was a 5.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

