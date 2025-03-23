Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $7,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $898,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Organon & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 163,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 63,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 431.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Organon & Co. to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays cut their target price on Organon & Co. from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Organon & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

