Swiss National Bank Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 184,047 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $6,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

NYSE TPH opened at $31.37 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $47.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $44.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPH

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.