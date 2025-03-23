Swiss National Bank Has $6.83 Million Stock Holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Zeta Global worth $6,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZETA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zeta Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

Zeta Global Price Performance

NYSE:ZETA opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $22.68. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.