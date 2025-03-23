Swiss National Bank Has $6.90 Million Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Fulton Financial worth $6,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 193.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Fulton Financial by 16,041.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fulton Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Fulton Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Fulton Financial from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulton Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.64.

In related news, President Angela M. Snyder sold 13,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $275,632.18. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 63,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,317,580.58. The trade was a 17.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.87 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

