Swiss National Bank Has $6.95 Million Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,100 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the third quarter worth $250,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IBOC stock opened at $63.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.88. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $76.91.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. International Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.