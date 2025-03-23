Swiss National Bank Has $7.03 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.11% of EnLink Midstream worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 267,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in EnLink Midstream by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 466,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,770,000 after buying an additional 255,855 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 1,829.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 282,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 267,619 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter valued at $64,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 52 week low of $11.83 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EnLink Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

