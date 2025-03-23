Swiss National Bank Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.19% of Cogent Communications worth $7,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $86.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average of $76.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.58 and a beta of 0.45.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $252.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.49 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently -93.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $66,308.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,702.72. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,425 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $103,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,325.12. This represents a 12.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,681 shares of company stock worth $840,878 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cogent Communications to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

