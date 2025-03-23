Swiss National Bank Has $7.29 Million Stock Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 187,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMPL. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Simply Good Foods by 64.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Simply Good Foods by 215.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 4.23. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day moving average of $36.22.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.32 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simply Good Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

