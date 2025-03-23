Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Krystal Biotech worth $6,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

KRYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Shares of KRYS stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.65. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.72 and a 52 week high of $219.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.23. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $4,444,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,463,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,233,178.69. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.22, for a total transaction of $131,415.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $2,208,472.88. This represents a 5.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

