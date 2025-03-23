Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,800 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Agilysys worth $6,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,157,000 after purchasing an additional 13,785 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Agilysys by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 918,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,124,000 after acquiring an additional 43,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 6.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after acquiring an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 381.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $100.00 price objective on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.50.

In other Agilysys news, Director John Mutch sold 2,000 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.87, for a total transaction of $155,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,542,766.98. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 315,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,250 shares of company stock worth $8,708,238 over the last quarter. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AGYS opened at $73.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.12. Agilysys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.37 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

