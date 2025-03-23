Swiss National Bank Purchases 3,800 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 355,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $7,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 366.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its position in DXC Technology by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 9,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 7,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

DXC Technology stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.21, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

