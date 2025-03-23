Swiss National Bank Purchases 5,600 Shares of Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intapp were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,837,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Intapp by 7.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,658,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,668,000 after acquiring an additional 411,434 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,492,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,392,000 after acquiring an additional 343,275 shares during the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Intapp by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,930,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after acquiring an additional 256,327 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 4th quarter worth $12,870,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intapp

In other Intapp news, insider Michele Murgel sold 7,531 shares of Intapp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $518,358.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,414,134.35. This trade represents a 3.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Hall sold 33,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $2,287,014.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,258,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,947,786.08. This trade represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,827 shares of company stock valued at $11,825,658. 13.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intapp from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Intapp from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

Intapp Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.72. Intapp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $77.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -210.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.25). Intapp had a negative net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. On average, analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

