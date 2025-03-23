Swiss National Bank Raises Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $6,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total value of $210,678.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,828.32. This represents a 32.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Andrew Moriarty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $129,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,395.01. This represents a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,520 shares of company stock worth $502,581 over the last quarter. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of EPR opened at $51.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.72. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $39.66 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.27. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $149.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.25 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPR Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. This is a boost from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on EPR Properties from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

