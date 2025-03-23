Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $6,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC raised its position in FormFactor by 134.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 1,255.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 107,837 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 105,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 39,419 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $63.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.07.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. Analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other FormFactor news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total transaction of $155,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 518,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,212,338.38. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

