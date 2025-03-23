Swiss National Bank Sells 100 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 186.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 385.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in PJT Partners by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. UBS Group raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT stock opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.01. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $88.51 and a one year high of $190.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.68.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.71. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.41%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

