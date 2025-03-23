Swiss National Bank Sells 1,700 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.19% of Ashland worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ashland alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Ashland by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 0.7 %

ASH opened at $56.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.27, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day moving average is $74.59. Ashland Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $102.50.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.51). Ashland had a positive return on equity of 7.41% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 1st were given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Ashland news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 31,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.24 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,326.56. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,326.56. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Ashland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ashland from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASH

Ashland Profile

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.