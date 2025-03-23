Swiss National Bank Sells 200 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.17% of Dorman Products worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,128 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorman Products

In related news, Director Steven L. Berman sold 2,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $348,925.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 833,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,496,766.24. This trade represents a 0.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donna M. Long sold 742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.38, for a total value of $96,741.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,894 shares in the company, valued at $2,593,779.72. This represents a 3.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,475 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,374 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

Dorman Products Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $125.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.34. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.61 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.14 and a 200-day moving average of $126.15.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.21. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $533.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

