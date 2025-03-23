Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $173.79 and last traded at $175.79. 2,275,907 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,021,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $177.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSM. Barclays increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.11. The firm has a market cap of $915.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 34,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $11,959,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter worth $4,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

