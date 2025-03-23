Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.18% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDS. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of TDS stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $41.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.23. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

