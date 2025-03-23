The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,919,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after acquiring an additional 777,304 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 302,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,283,000 after acquiring an additional 18,537 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC acquired a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,406,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Carlyle Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.53.

CG opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.23. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.73.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 18.81%. Analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

