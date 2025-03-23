The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Compass (NYSE:COMP) Price Target to $10.00

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Compass in a report on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Compass Price Performance

COMP opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.34 and a beta of 2.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.85. Compass has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $10.25.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Compass had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts expect that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Compass

In related news, General Counsel Bradley K. Serwin sold 137,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $1,259,243.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 221,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,810.20. This trade represents a 38.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $18,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,926,971 shares of company stock worth $40,172,099 over the last quarter. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

