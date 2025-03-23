The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,951 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Macerich worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Macerich alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Macerich by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 488,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 67,700 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,920,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Macerich by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Macerich by 180.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 202,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 130,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Macerich by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 146,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Macerich from $16.70 to $14.40 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho raised Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Macerich in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrea M. Stephen sold 63,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,303,120.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,832.61. This trade represents a 43.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Stock Down 0.1 %

MAC opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.62. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $22.27.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.08%.

Macerich Company Profile

(Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.