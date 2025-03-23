Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.50. 162,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 651,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.
Read Our Latest Report on Titan International
Titan International Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.
About Titan International
Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Titan International
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Why Williams-Sonoma Will Hit Fresh Highs in 2025
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alphabet Stock Becomes a Low-Risk, High-Reward Play
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Affirm Stock: Should You Buy the Dip After Walmart Setback?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.