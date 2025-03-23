Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Shares Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $8.50. 162,611 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 651,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TWI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Titan International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Titan International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.63 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 136.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the third quarter worth $41,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 43.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in Agricultural, Earthmoving/Construction, and Consumer segments. It offers wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for various agricultural equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

