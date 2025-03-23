TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in TopBuild by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in TopBuild in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLD. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.88.

BLD opened at $298.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $322.42 and its 200-day moving average is $351.03. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $288.31 and a one year high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

