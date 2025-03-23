TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Position Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,139,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,493,000 after purchasing an additional 356,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 307.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,540,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $475,432,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,199 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,426,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,456,000 after acquiring an additional 635,581 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,154,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,251,000 after acquiring an additional 75,410 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in TransUnion by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,054,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.2 %

TransUnion stock opened at $85.41 on Friday. TransUnion has a 52 week low of $66.07 and a 52 week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.48.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 6.80%. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 31.51%.

TransUnion declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRU shares. UBS Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TransUnion from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.64.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total value of $95,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,611,923.60. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $383,041. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

