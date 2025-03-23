Truist Financial Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $86.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FIVE. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Five Below from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Five Below from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $76.24 on Thursday. Five Below has a one year low of $64.87 and a one year high of $185.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day moving average of $92.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This trade represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Five Below by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Five Below by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $1,452,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Five Below by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 162,893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 1,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 109,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 102,083 shares during the period.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

