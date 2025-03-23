Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Stock Price

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $163.00 to $156.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.20% from the stock’s current price.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $145.50 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on H

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE H opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.51. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $116.13 and a 1 year high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 9.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 10,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $1,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,561.60. The trade was a 51.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.78, for a total value of $226,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,927 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,290.06. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,600 shares of company stock worth $1,517,798 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,550,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,363,000 after buying an additional 67,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,376,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,694,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,960,000 after buying an additional 46,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,192,000 after buying an additional 56,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,716,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,532,000 after buying an additional 37,057 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.