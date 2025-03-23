Truist Financial Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $51.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.83% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.06.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $41.19 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $32.06 and a 1 year high of $49.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $44.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.06.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 7.7% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 154,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

