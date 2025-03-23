UBS Group Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Stock Price

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $117.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OMC. Argus downgraded Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 708.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
