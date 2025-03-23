Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,973 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.13% of Urban Outfitters worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 759 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,222 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.44, for a total value of $485,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,450 shares in the company, valued at $902,898. This represents a 34.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 55,000 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $3,152,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 510,296 shares in the company, valued at $29,245,063.76. This represents a 9.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,976 shares of company stock worth $5,573,263 over the last ninety days. 31.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

URBN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Urban Outfitters Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of URBN opened at $49.13 on Friday. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.86 and a twelve month high of $61.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.05.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 6.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

