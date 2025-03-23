Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $151.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.87. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $122.73 and a 52 week high of $169.62.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

