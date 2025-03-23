VF (NYSE:VFC) Shares Up 2.6% – What’s Next?

VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.60 and last traded at $16.68. 755,463 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,241,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of VF from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of VF in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of VF from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

VF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.74, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. VF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -30.25%.

Institutional Trading of VF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in shares of VF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,505,000 after buying an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of VF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,153,000 after buying an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

Further Reading

