Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its position in Southside Bancshares by 172.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Southside Bancshares by 226.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBSI. StockNews.com raised shares of Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ SBSI opened at $29.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $888.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.62. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 49.48%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

