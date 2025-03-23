Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 920 Shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get InvenTrust Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the third quarter worth $104,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

InvenTrust Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

InvenTrust Properties stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 0.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties Corp. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.2376 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 527.78%.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InvenTrust Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InvenTrust Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.