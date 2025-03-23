Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,716 Shares of Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vivid Seats were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SEAT. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 2.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,496,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,636,000 after buying an additional 125,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vivid Seats by 35.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 194,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Vivid Seats in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SEAT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Vivid Seats from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $4.60 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Vivid Seats from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.49.

Shares of SEAT opened at $2.81 on Friday. Vivid Seats Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

