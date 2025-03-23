Wells Fargo & Company Boosts HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target to $44.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. Mizuho reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their target price on HF Sinclair from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HF Sinclair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE:DINO opened at $33.54 on Friday. HF Sinclair has a 12-month low of $29.85 and a 12-month high of $64.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.23.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.11). HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.66 per share, with a total value of $178,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 87,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HF Sinclair by 5.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the third quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HF Sinclair by 42.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

