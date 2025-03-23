Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 4,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.74. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $26.73 and a 12 month high of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.