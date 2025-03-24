355 Shares in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Acquired by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 355 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Get IES alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of IES by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IES during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

IES Stock Down 1.5 %

IES stock opened at $184.26 on Monday. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.73 and a 52-week high of $320.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.90 and its 200 day moving average is $220.64. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.57.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 35.81%.

About IES

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.